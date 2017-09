The Knights of Columbus, 57 Fairhaven Road, Route 6, Mattapoisett, holds an Antique & Flea Market on Tuesdays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

This is a new event on the South Coast. Many interesting items at all price ranges. Antiques, tools, musical instruments including guitars, banjos and various horns, signed paintings and prints, signs, art and cut glass, costume jewelry, many small items, books, fishing gear and much more. Outside every Tuesday, weather permitting, through the fall season.