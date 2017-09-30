‘Impresssions’ Exhibit at the MAC

The Marion Art Center is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of an exhibition entitled ‘Impressions,’ featuring artists Deb Ehrens and Michael Hubert. From Friday, October 13 through Saturday, November 18, both of the Art Center’s galleries will be filled with artwork by the South Coast artists. A reception in their honor will be held at the Marion Art Center on Friday, October 13, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The reception is free and open to the public. At 7:00 pm that evening, the two artists will speak briefly about the creative inspiration and process behind their exhibited work.