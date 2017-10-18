Immigration Today

Please join us for an immigration discussion forum with Helena DaSilva Hughes, executive director of the Immigrants’ Assistance Center, and Corinn Williams, executive director of the Community Economic Development Center of Southeastern Massachusetts on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Music Hall (164 Front Street).

Helena DaSilva Hughes immigrated with her family to the United States from Madeira Islands, Portugal when she was 10 years old. She is a graduate of New Bedford High School and holds a BS in Business Administration with a minor in Law from Newbury College, and a graduate of UMD Leadership SouthCoast. Ms. DaSilva Hughes has been working at the Immigrants’ Assistance Center, Inc. (IAC) since 1984 where she started as an executive secretary/case manager, and in 1996 was promoted to executive director of the IAC. She has developed and implemented numerous programs throughout her leadership based on the needs of the immigrant community. She is bilingual/bicultural in Portuguese and has a strong knowledge of the Spanish language. She has been a keynote speaker at several universities at the state, national, and international level on the topics of immigration and the impact of deportation. She has won many awards throughout her career for her dedication, commitment, and passion on working with the immigrant community. In 2015 she was awarded Order of Merit, Commander Level by the President of Portugal, Cavaca Silva.

Corinn Williams is the co-founder of the Community Economic Development Center of Southeastern Massachusetts (CEDC) and has been executive director since 2002. She has successfully designed start-up and implementation of several programs to provide support to immigrant newcomers in New Bedford. She was a first responder during the Bianco Raid in 2007, and has been a tireless advocate for immigrant rights in our region.

This is not a political program. The intention of this forum is for the community to develop a better understanding of the complex issue of immigration in the Greater New Bedford area.

This program is free to the public and co-sponsored by the Elizabeth Taber Library and the League of Women Voters – Marion, Mattapoisett, and Rochester. For more information, please contact the library at 508-748-1252.