On Sunday, September 3 at 5:00 pm, The Rev. Jeffrey Cave from Atlanta, Georgia will lead the congregation in a Hymn Sing including anecdotal comments on the history and background of the requested hymns.

The Rev. Cave is also the author of the history of St. Philip’s, “The Church by the Town Beach,” published for the church’s 125th year anniversary.

All are welcome to enjoy and participate in the Hymn Sing. A reception will follow in the side yard of the church.