Friends of the MFPL Jewelry Sale

Gather up your bangles, baubles and bows, and donate them to the Friends of the Mattapoisett Library for their Summer Jewelry and Accessory Sale. Donations of jewelry (even broken items), beads, single earrings, scarves, hats, and purses can be left at the library’s circulation desk during business hours prior to August 11. The sale opens at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library, 7 Barstow Street, with a Friends’ Member-Only Sale on Friday, August 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. It’s a great time to sign up for a Friends membership. The sale continues on Saturday, August 12, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. The Friends of the Mattapoisett Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are tax-deductible, and all proceeds benefit the Mattapoisett Free Public Library. For more information, contact Alexandra Murphy at 508-758-2654.