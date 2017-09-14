Mattapoisett Congregational Church hosts “Fellowship Fridays” for all ages. On Friday, September 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Christian Ed will sponsor a free Game Night with board games, popcorn and fellowship. Other scheduled Fellowship Fridays will be October 27 with Halloween activities and December 1 with Advent crafts.

MCC Christian Education’s inter-generational ministry offers a variety of opportunities for church and community members of all ages to participate in activities that explore, develop, nurture, and sustain faith. Starting this fall, Journeying Together: “Beatitudes for All Ages,” will be held on three Sundays: September 24, October 15, and November 12 from 9:00 – 9:45 am to explore the blessings bestowed by Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount through scripture, song, discussions and activities. Sunday School, Grades PreK-6, will have additional time to explore the Beatitudes with interactive discoveries, storytelling, music, food, prayer and more. Morning meetings, movie nights, and service projects are planned for Older Youth in Grades 7-12. Sunday School and Older Youth activities begin Sunday, September 17.

Contact the church office at 508-758-2671 or mattcongchurch@gmail.com with any questions. Additional information is posted on mattapoisettcongregationalchurch.org and Church Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mattcongUCC/.