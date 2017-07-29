Elizabeth Taber Library Hosts Bridge Benefit

The Elizabeth Taber Library’s Bridge Benefit Committee cordially invites you to participate in a duplicate bridge game with Director Alan Hudson on Friday, August 4 at the Marion Music Hall. The committee, which consists of C.C. Dyer, Kathy Feeney, Andy Kotsatos, Susan Mead, Libby O’Neill, Kathy Reed and Meg Steinberg, has been working diligently to organize this exciting event for the community.

The entry fee is $35. Space is limited, so make a reservation today by sending your check to the Elizabeth Taber Library. Doors will open at 1:30 pm, and tournament play will begin at 2:00 pm. There will be light refreshments offered and tournament prizes.

We also have spectacular raffle prizes including gift cards from Atlantic Bistro, Harriet’s Catering and Gourmet Shop, How on Earth Restaurant and Market, Kate’s Simple Eats, Spirits Liquor Shop, and Turks Restaurant.

Please come support your local library with this enjoyable event. If you cannot attend our fundraiser, but would like to donate or purchase raffle tickets in advance, you may do so at the library. All proceeds raised will be used to enhance the programs and services offered by the Elizabeth Taber Library. For more information, please call the Library at 508-748-1252.