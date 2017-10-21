On Thursday, November 9 from 10:00 am to 3:00: pm, the Mattapoisett COA is hosting the AARP Driver Safety Course for licensed drivers of any age. Pre-registration is required no later than November 7 at noon.

Why take a driver safety course? Because driving has changed since you first got your license, and doing so could save you money.

By taking a driver safety course, you’ll learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and how to operate your vehicle more safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment. You’ll learn how you can manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing, and reaction time. There is no test to pass.

You may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course, so consult your agent for details. You might also be eligible to receive a discount on roadside assistance plans. After attending the course you’ll receive a certificate of completion that can be presented to your insurance agent for a possible reduction in your auto insurance premiums.

Cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members. Make checks payable to AARP.

There will be a lunch break. You may bring your own lunch or pay a separate $3 fee for pizza at the COA.

Anyone with questions may call Jacqueline Coucci, Council on Aging director, at 508-758-4110.