The Marion Recreation and Council on Aging Departments invite the community to celebrate their new location at the Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center, 465 Mill Street, Marion, during an open house on Saturday, August 12 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Enjoy some music (Yesterday’s Country Band will perform from 10:00 am – 11:00 am), refreshments, take a tour and learn about the new community center programs available.