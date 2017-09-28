The Marion Garden Group and Sippican Lands Trust are co-sponsoring a Bee Talk and Honey Extraction Demonstration on Saturday, September 30 at 10:00 am at The Music Hall, 164 Front Street, Marion.

Linda Rinta, a local bee expert and Conservation Consultant with the Xerces Society, will talk about the importance of bees and pollinators for flowering plants and food crops growing in the area. According to the Xerces Society website, pollinators like bees are responsible for the reproduction of over 85% of the world’s flowering plants and more than two-thirds of the world’s crop species. Bees and pollinators have been plagued by the loss of habitat and beehives have been decimated by diseases like varroa mites, Nosema spores, and a variety of brood bacteria and fungi. Following the talk, Ms. Rinta will demonstrate the art and science of extracting honey from hive frames and will sell her honey for $10/lb. in jars at the event.

A suggested event donation of $5 will benefit the Marion Garden Group and Sippican Lands Trust’s efforts to expand bee pollinator programs in the area. For directions or further information, visit sippicanlandstrust.org or call Sippican Lands Trust at 508-748-3080.