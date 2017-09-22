At the Mattapoisett Free Public Library

Fall 2017 Chess Tournament. K-12 Chess Players are invited to register for the Mattapoisett Library’s Fall Chess Tournament to be held on Saturday, October 7 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. No registration fee but players must sign up in advance.

Learn 3D Printing. Two 3D Printing Academies have been scheduled:

– 3D Printing for Students age 10 and up. On Tuesday, September 26 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, learn to create designs and operate the library’s 3D printer. Limited spaces available, so sign up with librarian Elizabeth Sherry at esherry@sailsinc.org.

– 3D Printing for Adults. On Tuesday, October 10 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm, adults are invited to earn how to use the library’s 3D printer to fix household items, create gardening tools, personalize items, and help students enhance school projects. Sign up with librarian Elizabeth Sherry at esherry@sailsinc.org or visit Liz at the Reference Desk.