Arbor and Hiroshima Day Ceremony

A ceremony will be held at 11:00 am on August 6 at the Dexter Lane Ballfield (55 Dexter Lane, Rochester) to celebrate the gift and planting of a ginkgo tree sapling from a tree that survived the bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. August 6 is the 72nd anniversary of the bombing.

Rochester is a Tree City USA designated by the National Arbor Day Foundation. We are pleased to be able to plant a piece of living history in our town’s own historic district. Rochester will join such esteemed places to have been gifted such a tree from Green Legacy Hiroshima as the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation in Santa Barbara, California and the international committee of the Red Cross in Geneva, Switzerland.

Please join us for the dedication of this special tree. All are welcome to attend.