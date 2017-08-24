A Salute to John Williams and the Boston Pops

On Friday, August 25, the Marion Concert Band will close its 2017 season with a concert featuring the music of film composer John Williams and the Boston Pops Orchestra. The program, which includes several pieces performed by the Pops, is as follows:

Washington Grays – C. Grafulla

Light Cavalry Overture – F. von Suppé

Strike Up the Band – G. Gershwin

Belle of the Ball – L. Anderson

Bugler’s Holiday – L. Anderson

John Williams: Evening at Pops – arr. J. Higgins

The Syncopated Clock – L. Anderson

Clarinet Escapade – R. Ward

Raiders of the Lost Ark Medley – J. Williams

Mancini! – H. Mancini

Theme from E.T. – J. Williams

The Stars and Stripes Forever – J. P. Sousa

The concert, under the direction of Tobias Monte, will begin at 7:00 pm at the Robert Broomhead Bandstand, Island Wharf off Front Street in Marion. The concert is free and open to the public. “Like” us on Facebook at “Marion Town Band” for up-to-date announcements and rain cancellation notices.