50+ Job Seekers Regional Networking Group

Beginning Thursday, October 5, the Marion Council on Aging will offer a free Job Seekers program to support and assist people in the 50+ demographic who are looking for a new job, a totally new career direction or an encore career. Meetings will take place the first Thursday of every month from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the Benjamin Cushing Community Center, 465 Mill Street, Marion.

All meetings are open to everyone regardless of area of residence, will be facilitated by an Experienced Career Coach, and will feature a new topic. Join us in a professional forum for networking with peers in a safe and comfortable environment conducive to developing new relationships and developing skills and strategies to help in your career transition. This program is funded and supported by the Massachusetts Association of Councils on Aging (MCOA).

For program information and pre-registration, please feel free to contact Susan Drevitch Kelly, Program Director at susan@sdkelly.com or 781-378-0520.