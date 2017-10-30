1st Annual Bells of Remembrance

The Mattapoisett Woman’s Club is proud to announce the first annual ringing of the Bells of Remembrance in the Tri-Town area and beyond. In honor of Veterans Day, this event will take place on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Area churches and organizations have, at this time, verbally consented to be part of this audible celebration of our veterans. The bells are set to ring for one full minute in the following places:

– The Mattapoisett Congregational Church

– Center School in Mattapoisett

– The Marion Congregational Church

– The Rochester Congregational Church

– The Universalist Church in Fairhaven

– The Fairhaven Congregational Church

The Fairhaven Town Hall is currently pending participation upon the approval of the Board of Selectman at the end of the month.

Upon the ringing of the bells, it is a time to acknowledge and reflect on the role that veteran servicemen and women have, and have had, in protecting our country. It is a time to remember and reflect on our great fortune as Americans. If you are within earshot of one of these magnificent buildings on November 11, take a minute and listen.

The Mattapoisett Woman’s Club is working to bring back this tradition in our area. It was originally celebrated in order to commemorate the signing of the Armistice Treaty of Versailles which signified the end of World War I in 1918. This tradition is currently celebrated in a handful of communities across our nation and is currently celebrated for varying causes. We simply want to remember our veterans.

The Mattapoisett Woman’s Club is working to make this an annual tradition in the entire southcoast area that includes 14 communities. This year is just the beginning, and we are so grateful for the cooperation and support of this year’s first participants.

If you know of any organization that would like to be part of this new tradition, please don’t hesitate to contact The Mattapoisett Woman’s Club. Please contact Lori Bardwell at 508-758-2164 or Mary O’Keefe at 508-758-2801.