Mattapoisett Lions Harbor Days 2017

Mattapoisett Lions Harbor Days

Shipyard Park ~ July 9 – 16, 2017

Events Schedule

Sunday July 9th

8:00am Triathlon – Mattapoisett Town Beach

2:00pm to 4:00pm Shopping at Shipyard – Moms who work from home – Shipyard Park

Tuesday July 11th

6:00pm to 8:00pm – Taste of the Town

Wednesday July 12th

7:00pm to 9:00pm – Mattapoisett Town Band Concert and Lion’s famous Strawberry Shortcake. Rain or Shine!

Thursday, July 13th

7:00 pm – Painting in the Park! Sign up online! https://paintingatsplashnewbedfordma.rezclick.com

Friday July 14th

5:30pm to 7:00pm – – Friday Night Fish Fry provided by Oxford Creamery

Saturday July 15th

6:00am to 7:00pm – Free shuttle from Bowlmor Lanes to Town Wharf every 15 min. (provided by Mattapoisett Council on Aging)

9:00am to 6:00pm – Craft Fair – 100+ exhibitors

9:00am to 6:00pm – U Pick’em Auction

9:00am to 4:00pm – 50/50 Raffle

11:00am to Closing – The Kitchen Is Open

5:30pm to 7:30pm – Lobsterfest – complete lobster dinner with chowder, corn on the cob and more!

Sunday July 16th

8:00am to 6:00pm – Free shuttle from Bowlmor Lanes to Town Wharf every 15 min. (provided by Mattapoisett Council on Aging)

8:00am to 11:00am – Pancake and Sausage Breakfast

9:00am to 6:00pm – Craft Fair – 100+ exhibitors

9:00am to 4:00pm – U Pick’em Auction

9:00am to 4:00pm – 50/50 Raffle

11:00am to 3:30pm – The Kitchen Is Open

5:00pm – Raffle Winners are Drawn

Entertainment Schedule

Friday July 14th

6:00pm to 9:00pm – Johnny’s Basement

Saturday July 15th

11:30am to 1:00pm – Old Love – Light Rock

1:00pm to 2:00pm – Mad Science “Fire and Ice” show

2:00pm to 3:00pm – Mad Science “Interactive Slime!”

3:00pm to 4:30pm – Billy Couto and the After Hours Band

5:00pm to 7:00pm – Chris Richards

Sunday July 16th

9:30am to 11:00am – The Bliss Jazz Ensemble

11:30am to 1:30pm – The Showstoppers

2:00pm to 4:00pm – Joe Mac Music

Free shuttle provided by Mattapoisett council on aging to/from town wharf at Bowlmor lanes parking lot, route 6, Mattapoisett every 15 minutes.