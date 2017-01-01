Mattapoisett Lions Harbor Days 2017

Mattapoisett Lions Harbor Days
Shipyard Park ~ July 9 – 16, 2017
Events Schedule
Sunday July 9th
8:00am Triathlon – Mattapoisett Town Beach
2:00pm to 4:00pm Shopping at Shipyard – Moms who work from home – Shipyard Park
Tuesday July 11th
6:00pm to 8:00pm – Taste of the Town
Wednesday July 12th
7:00pm to 9:00pm – Mattapoisett Town Band Concert and Lion’s famous Strawberry Shortcake. Rain or Shine!
Thursday, July 13th
7:00 pm – Painting in the Park! Sign up online! https://paintingatsplashnewbedfordma.rezclick.com
Friday July 14th
5:30pm to 7:00pm – – Friday Night Fish Fry provided by Oxford Creamery
Saturday July 15th
6:00am to 7:00pm – Free shuttle from Bowlmor Lanes to Town Wharf every 15 min. (provided by Mattapoisett Council on Aging)
9:00am to 6:00pm – Craft Fair – 100+ exhibitors
9:00am to 6:00pm – U Pick’em Auction
9:00am to 4:00pm – 50/50 Raffle
11:00am to Closing – The Kitchen Is Open
5:30pm to 7:30pm – Lobsterfest – complete lobster dinner with chowder, corn on the cob and more!
Sunday July 16th
8:00am to 6:00pm – Free shuttle from Bowlmor Lanes to Town Wharf every 15 min. (provided by Mattapoisett Council on Aging)
8:00am to 11:00am – Pancake and Sausage Breakfast
9:00am to 6:00pm – Craft Fair – 100+ exhibitors
9:00am to 4:00pm – U Pick’em Auction
9:00am to 4:00pm – 50/50 Raffle
11:00am to 3:30pm – The Kitchen Is Open
5:00pm – Raffle Winners are Drawn
Entertainment Schedule
Friday July 14th
6:00pm to 9:00pm – Johnny’s Basement
Saturday July 15th
11:30am to 1:00pm – Old Love – Light Rock
1:00pm to 2:00pm – Mad Science “Fire and Ice” show
2:00pm to 3:00pm – Mad Science “Interactive Slime!”
3:00pm to 4:30pm – Billy Couto and the After Hours Band
5:00pm to 7:00pm – Chris Richards
Sunday July 16th
9:30am to 11:00am – The Bliss Jazz Ensemble
11:30am to 1:30pm – The Showstoppers
2:00pm to 4:00pm – Joe Mac Music
Free shuttle provided by Mattapoisett council on aging to/from town wharf at Bowlmor lanes parking lot, route 6, Mattapoisett every 15 minutes.