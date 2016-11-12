Wrapping Up Fall Sports

Here is a look at the ninth week of official scheduled games for Old Rochester Regional High School fall athletics.

Girls’ Soccer: The girls had a busy week, playing four games against four tough teams. On Monday, they faced Dighton-Rehoboth and lost 4-1. Freshman Meg Hughes scored ORR’s only goal with an assist from Mary Butler. On Tuesday, they played in a big game against Apponequet to determine whom they would be playing in the tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lakers 3-2 with Hughes notching her first hat trick of the season. On Friday, the girls played in their first game of the state tournament against Ashland and defeated them 2-1. Madison Cooney scored the first goal for the Bulldogs, while Hughes got the game winner with 5:23 left in overtime. This win moved them on to the quarterfinals against Norwell on Sunday, where they unfortunately lost 2-0 to cap off their season.

Volleyball: The girls’ volleyball team played in their first game of the state tournament on Friday and suffered an unfortunate loss, losing three out of three sets to Notre Dame. Despite the loss, the girls put up a good fight. Haley Aguiar had a nice game with 15 digs. Unfortunately, the loss meant the end to a great season for the Bulldogs.

Field Hockey: The Lady Bulldogs put up a good fight in their first game of the state tournament on Friday, but it unfortunately wasn’t enough to defeat rival Apponequet. The Bulldogs carried the play in the first half, but let one pass in the second putting the Bulldogs down 1-0. The girls just could not put one in the net, resulting in a 1-0 loss to end their season.

Boys’ Soccer: The boys faced Dighton-Rehoboth on Monday resulting in a 1-1 tie in their last game of the season.

Football: The Bulldogs faced Somerset Berkley on Friday and defeated them 33-22 to redeem themselves after their tough loss last Friday to Dighton-Rehoboth that gave the Bulldogs their first loss. Harry Smith rushed a total of 135 yards for two touchdowns giving the Bulldogs an edge. Quarterback Cam Hamilton rushed for 134 yards plus a throw, which resulted in two touchdowns. The Bulldogs also forced a three-and-out and scored on a 13-play drive. This was the Bulldogs last home game of the season.

Below are the overall fall team records, followed by the conference records in wins, losses, and ties as of November 6.

Volleyball: (13-9-0) (1-19-0); Field Hockey: (10-4-4) (9-5-2); Girls’ Soccer: (14-4-1) (11-5-1); Boys’ Soccer: (6-7-6) (5-6-5); Golf: (12-3-0) (12-3-0); Girls’ Cross Country: (9-0-0) (7-0-0); Boys’ Cross Country: (9-0-0) (7-0-0); Football: (7-0-0) (8-1-0).

By Kaitlin Kelley