“Roll Dogs”

Here are the highlights from ORR sports for the week of February 28 through March 6:

Boys’ Basketball: The Old Rochester Bulldogs embarked on their first post-season game against Cardinal Spellman last week. After coming back from a 16-point deficit, the Bulldogs managed to win the game 68 to 66. Russell Noonan was the leading scorer with 29 points. He was followed by Matt Valles with 23 points. The duo earned the majority of their points in the fourth quarter. In the remaining seconds of the game, with the score tied at 66, Valles stole the ball and threw it down the court to Noonan who scored with a layup against the Spellman defender. The Bulldogs’ fan section stormed the court to celebrate the win. In the second round of states, Old Rochester faced Mashpee, and won 69 to 64. Valles led the team with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Noonan followed with 15 points. The Bulldogs were down after the third quarter, but came back strong in the fourth quarter to win the game.

Boys’ Hockey: Previously this week, the Old Rochester-Fairhaven boys’ hockey team dominated Hopkinton 4-3. After the first, Sam Henrie had his first goal of the game. Henrie managed another goal in the second period, with Hopkinton yet to score. Henrie scored again in the third period. Hopkinton turned on the heat to tie the game up, 3 to 3. Neither team scored in the first overtime, but in the second overtime, Noah Strawn scored the winning goal. The student section went crazy and climbed up onto the glass surrounding the rink to celebrate the team’s victory.

Boys’ Track: Three members of the ORR boys’ track team qualified for New England’s Track and Field meet. Danny Renwick placed second in the high jump and Will Hopkins achieved fifth place in the 55-meter hurdles.

By Alexandra Hulsebosch