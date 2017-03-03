Renwick Takes ORR – and Nation – by Storm

Boys’ Basketball: The Bulldogs wrapped up with a final regular-season game against Bishop Stang last Tuesday. After a grueling four quarters, ORR fell to the Spartans 68-73. The usual key players dominated the game. Junior Jason Gamache led with 20. He was followed by senior co-captain Russell Noonan with 17, senior co-captain Matt Valles with 13, and Jacob Caffarella with 11. The Bulldogs end their regular-season with a 14-6/12-4 SCC record and a shared win over the South Coast Conference. The leading scorer for the entire season was Noonan, who had 403 total points, averaging 20.1 per game, and a career and season high of 39 points. Valles also had an incredible season with 298 total points and an average of 15.7 points per game. Gamache had the most three-point shots at 43 for the season. The Bulldogs averaged 70.8 points per game this season. They are now looking forward to competing in the state tournament later this week against Cardinal Spellman.

Boys’ Hockey: The boys’ hockey team played their last regular-season game this week against Westwood. The Bulldogs finished on a high note with a 4-1 win. After the first period, Sam Henrie and Noah Strawn each had a goal. Strawn pulled together a hat trick after scoring two more goals in the second. The ORR-Fairhaven team finished off the season with a 19-3 record. Strawn led the team with 37 goals and 43 assists. Henrie and Tayber Labonte were not far off with 33 goals/28 assists and 11 goals/32 assists, respectively. The boys have their first-round states game on Wednesday against the winner of the Tri-County/Foxboro game.

Girls’ Hockey: The BMW-ORR girls’ hockey team had three games this past week. The Bulldogs started with a matchup against Marshfield and lost 2-8. Sophomore goalie Sophia Schiappa had 35 saves. The two goals were scored by Carly LaCasse and Kaitlyn Kelley. In their second game of the week, the girls’ hockey team won 4-1 over Dennis-Yarmouth. Senior Tannah O’Brien had two goals. Again, LaCasse and Kelley each had one goal a piece. An all-around team effort and hard work helped the BMW-ORR hockey team beat D-Y. In their final game of the week, the Lady Bulldogs fell to undefeated Pembroke in a 4-0 loss. BMW-ORR wrapped up their season with an 8-11-1 record.

Boys’ and Girls’ Track: After the Old Rochester Regional track teams competed in the state tournament, a few athletes continued on to participate in the All States. Senior Danny Renwick became the center of attention after beating the nearly 10-year-old ORR school record for the high jump. Renwick never imagined he could come this far in one season, but ended up jumping a season-best at 6’10”. He now is ranked fifth in the country for the high jump and will continue his track career at Williams College in the fall. Not only did he thrive in the high jump, Renwick (2nd, 7.65), along with Will Hopkins (6th, 7.84) and Eli Spevak (7th, 7.88), placed in the top ten for the 55-meter hurdles. All three qualified for New England’s. The ORR boy’s 4×400 relay team also competed at the event. Renwick, Spevack, Adam Sylvia, and Anthony Childs were seeded 21st, but finished in 10th place after shaving off three seconds from their previous best. As far as the girls’ track team, Brooke Santos placed 14th in the 55-meter hurdles (9.08) and 22nd in the high jump (5-00). Mikayla Chandler sprinted an 11.12 in the 55-meter dash, while also throwing 16-09.5 in the adaptive shotput.

By Alexandra Hulsebosch