ORR Boys’ Hockey on 12th Straight Win

Here is a look at Old Rochester Regional High School sports for this week:

Boys’ Basketball: The Old Rochester Bulldogs started off the week right with a 75-60 point win over Joseph Case High School. Senior captain Matt Valles led the team with 27 points and 12 rebounds. He was followed by Bennett Fox and Russell Noonan with 15 and 14 points, respectively. The game advanced their record to 10-4/9-3 SCC. Later in the week, the Bulldogs enjoyed an 82-76 victory over conference rivals, the Apponequet Lakers. Jason Gamache had a career high of 24 points, followed by Noonan with 24. Valles and Tyler Mourao had ten and nine a piece. Earlier in the season, ORR barely beat the Lakers in overtime, but this time was different. The game was a constant battle with the lead going back and forth. However, the Bulldogs did not give up. They came out strong in the second half, in which Gamache scored 18 of his total 24 points. Old Rochester’s win progresses them to an 11-4/10-3 SCC record. To date, the Bulldog’s are tri-champions of the SCC with Apponequet and Seekonk, each with three losses.

Girls’ Basketball: The Lady Bulldogs met their first competition this week on Wednesday with a 57-22 win over Joseph Case High School. Two days later, they played conference rival Apponequet and had their second win of the week, 32-24. Captain Emma Collings led the team with 13 points. Many players contributed to the overall score including Emily Hiller with three, Maddie Demanche with five, Sophia Church with five, and Mary Butler with four. It was a typical ORR-Apponequet matchup with a close score, high stakes, and everyone on the court giving their all. However, The Lady Bulldogs came out on top, and thanks to both wins in the past week, their record is 12-4, 11-3 SCC.

Boys’ Ice Hockey: It has been an incredible season for the ORR-Fairhaven boys’ hockey team, and their most recent game does not disappoint. The boys won 5-0 in their 12th straight win against Wareham. The Bulldogs came out strong in the first period with a goal from Noah Strawn and Sam Henrie. In the second period, Henrie scored his second goal and Landon Goguen added another. With Wareham still putting up a fight, Goguen sealed the deal with one more goal. Chase Cunningham earns himself and his team another shutout. It seems as if the ORR-Fairhaven team cannot be stopped!

Boys’ and Girls’ Track: The freshmen and sophomores of the ORR Track Team attended the Janiak Freshman/Sophmore Meet at Voc-Tech this past Sunday. While many underclassmen from numerous schools attended the meet, ORR came up with many medals. Kristina Hopkins completed the 55 hurdles in 10.22 seconds to earn a fourth place medal. In the high jump, Natalia Wierzbicki (4-08) placed second and was followed by third place finisher Michaela Mattson (4-06). Chandler Goulart (42.70) finished in fifth place in the 300. Adam Breault (36-08) threw the shot put and landed himself a fourth place medal. Maya Doonan (7.91) won the girls 55 dash, and Will Garcia (7.14) ended up placing second in the boys 55 dash. In the 300, Caroline Thomas (47.78) finished in second place, and not far off was Megan Shay (49.41) in fifth. Thomas, again, swept away the competition and won the 600 with a time of 1:52.86 minutes. Emma Blouin (3:51.01) ended up in fifth for the 1,000. In the mile, ORR took fourth and fifth by sophomores Lauren Pallatroni (6:28.35) and Caitlyn King (6:46.14). Overall, Old Rochester track looks to have much promise in the future.

By Alexandra Hulsebosch