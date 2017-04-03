ORR Athletes Receive Recognition

Boys’ Basketball: The Bulldogs started out the season strong. They continued to work hard throughout their regular season, advancing all the way to the semi-finals of the MIAA state tournament. Not only did the team work well together, they also had a few key players who stood out. Junior guard Jason Gamache worked as a solid defender and impressive offender, which earned him a spot on one local publication’s ‘All-Star Team.’ He was the leading 3-pointer with 43 in the regular season, and he averaged 12.7 points throughout the year. The second All-Star for the Bulldogs was senior captain Matt Valles. The 6-foot-7 center was known for his rebounds and layups. He averaged 16 points and 14 rebounds a game. In the three postseason games, Valles scored 70 points and 60 rebounds. Senior Jacob Caffarella was named an honorable mention for his consistency and hard work throughout the season. Senior captain Russell Noonan was named ‘Boys Basketball Player of the Year.’ Noonan was noticeably Old Rochester’s most valuable player throughout the season. His skills were crucial for both the defense and the offense. Noonan scored a total of 678 points throughout his high school basketball career.

Girls’ Basketball: Throughout the season, the Lady Bulldogs relied on a large variety of players to make it into the postseason. Sophomore Maddie Demanche earned an honorable mention for her excellent defense and ability to maneuver the ball on offense. Senior captain Sophia Church was recognized as an All-Star this season. She consistently led the team with points scored and was also a key component of the Bulldog defense and a leader on the court. Freshman Mary Butler was the glue that held this team together throughout the season. She used her constant and endless energy to average 6.7 points per game, nearly 10 rebounds per game, 207 total rebounds, 19 blocks, 44 steals, and 26 jump balls. Not only was Butler crucial in the offense and mid-court, but she was the heart of the team’s defense. For these accomplishments, Butler was named to the Super Team.

Girls’ and Boys’ Track: Old Rochester track teams consistently produce amazing track and field athletes. The boys’ shuttle hurdle team was composed of Will Hopkins, Eli Spevak, Harry Smith and Danny Renwick. They earned seventh place at the New Balance Nationals Indoor Track Meet. The team also managed to set a new school record of 30.30 seconds. An important member of this team, Will Hopkins was also named to the Super Team. He competed in the 55m dash where he earned third in the South Coast Conference (8.09), third in the Division 5 states (7.88), sixth in All-States (7.84), and fifth in New England’s (7.73). Hopkins also had personal bests this season in the long jump (20-7), 300 (39.34), and high jump (5-10). Another member of the shuttle hurdle team and Super Team was Eli Spevak. Individually, he placed second in the 55-meter hurdles in the South Coast Conference championship (8.02), fourth in Division 5 (7.91), seventh in All-States (7.88) and 14th in New England’s (7.99). Spevack also completed personal bests in the long jump (19-11.5) and high jump (5-6). As a member of the 4×400 team, he earned first place at the Division 5 Championship (3:34.14) and tenth place at All-States (3:30.57). Junior Harry Smith was named an All-Star for his efforts in the shuttle hurdle team and personal accomplishments. He placed second in the shot put at the South Coast Championship (42-09) and fifth in the 55m hurdles (8.12). Another All-Star was Adam Sylvia. Being one of the most talented long-distance runners on the South Coast, he managed a season best in the 2-mile (10:53) and 1-mile (4:44.19). Sylvia earned second place in the South Coast Championship for the 2-mile. Additionally, he competed in the 600 (1:29.40) and 1000 (2:47.7) and was a member of the 4×4000 relay team. This relay team won the Division 5 meet (3:34.13) and placed tenth at the All-States meet (3:30.57). Senior Andrew Nadeau was recognized as an honorable mention this season. Danny Renwick was honored with the Boys Indoor Track Athlete of the Year. In the 55m hurdles, he was continuously determined to improve throughout the season. Renwick placed first at the South Coast Championships (7.96) and Division 5 meet (7.71). At the New Balance Nationals Indoor, he placed second overall to become an All-American for the first time in school history. In that meet, he ran a personal best of 7.65 seconds. Renwick also managed to finish in the top five for all five pentathlon events (60-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put and 1,000 meters). Brooke Santos also won Girls’ Indoor Track Athlete of the Year. At the Division 5 meet, she placed second in the high jump and third in the 55m hurdles. This qualifies Santos for the All-State meet, the only girl to make it from the South Coast. While she competed at the New Balance Nationals Indoor, her shuttle hurdles ranked sixteenth. Santos showed her abilities at the Boston Holiday Challenge and MSTCA Pentathlon where she placed fifth and eighteenth, respectively.

