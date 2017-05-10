Each spring, the Old Rochester Youth Lacrosse League organizes a fundraiser called Lax days to support the ORR Senior High School Lacrosse Program. The line-up for Lax Days 2017 begins on Friday, May 19 with boys’ junior varsity and senior varsity home games followed by a Pasta Dinner and Auction, 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Allendale Country Club in Dartmouth. Tickets are adults-$20 and child-$15. Call Julie Lizotte at 508-951-2015 or pjlizotte@verizon.net to purchase tickets before May 17. On Saturday, May 20 there will be a day of activities on the ORR field, including skills clinics, competitions and Boys’ and Girls’ Alumni games. It will be fun for the whole family. The Youth League is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) that provides instruction and intramural games to introduce lacrosse to our young athletes. These lacrosse players go on to compete in the ORR high school program and several graduate with scholarships to play at college level.