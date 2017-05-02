Old Rochester Youth Lacrosse

Lax Fest 2017 is Friday, May 19 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and Saturday, May 20 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Old Rochester Regional High School. ORR High School will take on Sandwich High School on Friday, May 19 at ORR (boys’ varsity at 4:00 pm; boys’ JV at 5:30). Youth games and clinics from 9:00 to 11:00 am will be held on Saturday morning, May 20, as well as boys’ and girls’ ORR alumni games from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at ORR. There will be concessions, a moon bounce, shot clock and relay competitions as well as merchandise sales. A great event for the whole family!