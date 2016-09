Old Rochester Travel Basketball Association (ORTBA) is gearing up for the 2016-17 season with tryouts on Saturday, October 22. ORTBA is open to all boys in grades 4-8 and girls in grades 5-8 in the Tri-Town area. ORTBA is competitive travel basketball that competes in the Cape League with towns from all over the Southcoast and Cape Cod. To learn more information or to register for tryouts, go to ortba.org or e-mail Marissa Hughes at bubbasmum@gmail.com.