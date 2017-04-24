Old Rochester Sports Teams Carry on Winning Legacy

Here are the highlights from this week of sports at Old Rochester Regional High School:

Boys’ Lacrosse: The Old Rochester boys’ lacrosse team had two games this past week and dominated in both. In their first SCC matchup, the Bulldogs played the Apponequet Lakers and won 17-3. Freshman attackman Finn McCain was the leading scorer with four goals. Juniors Patrick Kiernan, Alex Lorenz, and Kyle Gillis all finished with hat tricks. Patrick Saltmarsh had two goals, while Landon Goguen and Charles Tirrell had one a piece. Sophomore goalkeeper Nate King saved six out of the nine shots that the Lakers took. The Bulldogs’ defensive line proved to be solid by preventing Apponequet from scoring. Old Rochester and Bourne started off their game in a close battle. However, the Bulldogs began to inch ahead and took off on a full scoring spree. The game finished with a win for Old Rochester 20-7. In the third quarter, Goguen scored seven of his nine goals. Again, McCain managed four goals. Tirrell and Saltmarsh both scored three. Corey Lunn and Lorenz each added a goal. The Bulldogs’ defense showed their strength again by only letting the Canalmen have seven goals. King contributed to this effort by making 11 saves. ORR is now 3-1, 2-0 SCC.

Girls’ Lacrosse: Like the boys’ lacrosse team, the Lady Bulldogs played in two games last week and won both. Their first game against the Apponequet Lakers ended in a 21-10 win. Junior midfielder Madison Cooney and junior attack Ali Hulsebosch each scored six goals. Senior captain Emily Hiller and junior Katherine Tracy each had a hat trick, while Megan Shay and Ava Ciffillio scored twice. Sophomore goalkeeper Gates Tenerowicz had 11 saves for the Bulldogs. The defense showed its strength by recovering the ball and working it down to the other end of the field. In its second SCC matchup of the season, Old Rochester played Bourne and won 20-3. It was a team effort with most of the attack and midfielders scoring throughout this game. Cooney led with four goals. Hulsebosch, Hiller, and Ciffillio followed with three goals each. Mackenzie Good and Tracy added two goals. Shay, Ariane Dias, and Maddie Demanche each had one goal. The Lady Bulldogs defense played well only letting in three goals. Old Rochester remained undefeated after these past two games and is currently winning the SCC. Their record is now 4-0, 2-0 SCC.

Girls’ and Boys’ Track: Both varsity track teams competed against Dighton-Rehoboth last week, and both the girls’ and boys’ won. The girls’ track finished the meet 105-30, while the boys’ won 80-56. Brooke Santos won all her events – the triple jump (32-5), long jump (14-8) and 100 hurdles (17.6). Madison Martin dominated the 400m and shot a personal best in the shot put (34-7.5). Other first place winners for the girls’ track team include Maxine Kellum in the long jump (14-1), Kelsey Holick in discus (94-6), Avery Nugent in the two-mile (12:58), Sam Ball in the 800 meter (2:41.9), Rachel Demmer in the 200 meter (28.5), and Meg Hughes in the one-mile (5:32). Demmer, Maddie Scheub, Hannah Lafrienere, and Kellum all won the 4x100m relay (54.4). Also, Caroline Murphy, Martin, Ball, and Nicole Santoni won the 4x400m. In their first win this season, the boys’ track team beat Dighton-Rehoboth. Danny Renwick was the obvious star of the meet with four first place wins in the high jump (6’4”), discus (115’7”), 400 meter (53.4) and the 200 meter (23.6). However, Eli Spevack was not far behind, winning three events that included the triple jump (40’5”), 400 hurdles, and the 110 hurdles (15.4). Adam Silvia placed first in the 800 meter (2:08.9) and the one-mile (5:19.4) and Harry Smith won the 100 meter (11.1). ORR is now 1-0.

Boys’ Tennis: The boys’ tennis team remains undefeated after their two SCC matchups last week. Old Rochester beat Bourne 5-1 in their first match of the season. Sam Pasquil, the first single, won his games 6-1, 6-1. Alex Bilodeau and Jahn Pothier won their contests 6-2, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-0, respectively. The first doubles team of Josh Lerman and Max Asker won 6-3, 6-1 and in the second doubles Geoffrey Noonan and Ray Williams defeated Bourne 6-0, 6-1. The Bulldogs also won all five matches against the Fairhaven Blue Devils. In the singles, Pasquil won 6-1, 6-2 for Old Rochester. In the other singles matches, Bilodeau defeated his Blue Devil counter partner 6-0, 6-0 and Justin Smith won 6-3, 6-3. Both the double teams also triumphed with 6-0, 6-0 wins for the Bulldogs. Maxx Wolski and Pothier played first doubles, while Colin O’Malley and Jake Thompson competed at the second doubles. The boys’ tennis squad is 2-0, 2-0 SCC.

Girls’ Tennis: In their first SCC match of the season, Old Rochester beat Bourne 4-1 after a nearly three-hour battle. Sophomore captain Delaney Pothier won 7-6, (7-4), 6-0 in extra sets, at first singles. The second and third singles, Danielle Nutter and Kinsley Dickerson, triumphed over the Canalmen 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) and 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). Second doubles players, Delaney Soucy and Grace Filoramo, won their match 6-0, 6-3. Later in the week, Old Rochester played Fairhaven and won 4-1. The Lady Bulldogs triumphed over the Blue Devil counter partners in two of the three singles. Pothier won 6-0, 6-2 and Nutter finished 6-3, 6-1 in first and second singles. Emma Collings and Filloramo won first doubles for Old Rochester 6-2, 6-3, and Soucy partnered with Charlotte Cole won 6-3, 6-2.

By Alexandra Hulsebosch