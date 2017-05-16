The Mattapoisett Road Race will take place at 9:00 am on Tuesday, July 4. A great way to celebrate Independence Day, the course winds through picturesque Mattapoisett village, around fabled Ned’s Point Lighthouse, and back to Shipyard Park at the town wharf. Race proceeds are awarded to college-bound ORRHS runners. Race starts and finishes at Shipyard Park. Course: Accurately measures 5 miles through Mattapoisett; splits at each mile; water throughout. Enter online at www.mattapoisettroadrace.com. All entry fees are non-refundable. Cost prior to June 28 – Online Registration is $20. Race Day Registration – each person is $30. Mailed Registration – each person is $30. Light-weight shirts to the first 750 entries. T-shirt pick-up times are 4:00 – 6:00 pm on Monday, July 3, or 7:30 – 8:30 am on Race Day. Sizes run small. Sizes guaranteed if registration is received by June 6.