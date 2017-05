Mattapoisett Recreation has purchased pickleball nets and equipment to promote an Adult Pickleball Club on Thursday evenings from 6:00 – 7:30 pm. Two pickleball courts will be set up on one of the Hammond Street tennis courts. Volunteers will be on hand to give instruction on one court. This drop-in program is open to all! Kick-off evening is May 18. Come by and see what it is all about!