There was only one game since the last edition of The Wanderer printed on December 22, which wound up a win for the Bulldogs.

Boys’ Hockey: On Wednesday, December 21, the Bulldogs defeated Bourne in a 7-1 victory. Senior Noah Strawn was a notable player, scoring two goals with three assists. Strawn has been on a hot streak recently, with three goals during the last game, and five assists in the game before that last one.

By Jean Perry