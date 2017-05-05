Landon Goguen Scores 200th Career Goal

Here is a summary of school sports for this week at Old Rochester Regional.

Girls’ Lacrosse: The Lady Bulldogs started off the week with a SCC matchup in the pouring rain against Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech. Old Rochester triumphed over the Bears 21-2. The game began with six straight goals from the Bulldog midfielders, who dominated the draws. However, more players began to see action after the two-minute goal spree. Old Rochester managed to win almost every draw to keep the ball out of the defensive zone. Eleven different girls’ scored to win the game. Mackenzie Good, Maddy Cooney, and Ali Hulsebosch each had three goals while Good and Hulsebosch both had two assists. Four of the offenders, Emily Hiller, Maddie Demanche, Ava Ciffolillo, and Megan Shay, each had two goals. Katherine Tracy, Avery O’Brien-Nichols, Ariane Dias, and Danielle Craig each had one goal to help the Lady Bulldogs secure their win. The tightly-knit Old Rochester defense only allotted the Bears two goals. Gates Tenerowicz had three saves. In their second conference game of the week, the Bulldogs faced Apponequet and won 16-5. The game started off as a close matchup. At halftime, the Lakers kept their opponents to six goals. However, during the second half of the game, the Lady Bulldogs managed to score ten goals compared to Apponequet’s three. Hiller and Cooney led the team in goals with four a piece. Hulsebosch had three goals while Tracy and Ciffolillo both had two goals, and Shay scored one. Old Rochester maintains an undefeated record through this week. They are 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the SCC. The Lady Bulldogs are on the right path to winning the South Coast Conference girls’ lacrosse title after beating their biggest competition, the Apponequet Lakers.

Boys’ Lacrosse: After a rainout, the boys’ lacrosse team played the GNBVT Bears this past week and won 20-5. Throughout the game, the Bulldogs controlled the pace of the game by winning most of their face-offs. Old Rochester started off strong by earning 10 goals within the first quarter. The Bears scored their first goal of the game in the second quarter and were not able to get many more than that. Old Rochester’s solid defense did more than just prevent GNBVT from gaining points; they recovered the ball and passed it upfield to the offense zone. Eleven different players managed to score for the Bulldogs. Landon Goguen was the leading goal scorer with five goals and one assist. Parker Truesdale, Charles Tirrell, Patrick Kiernan, Corey Lunn, and Kyle Gillis each contributed two goals. Players Gavin Fox, Finn McCain, PJ Saltmarsh, Tim Dix, and Alex Lorenz helped by earning one goal apiece. Nate King made six saves. In their second game of the week, the Bulldogs faced Apponequet where they won 15-1. Again, Goguen was the leading scorer with five goals. Saltmarsh, Tirrell, Kiernan, and Lunn each had two goals and solidified the win for Old Rochester. King made eight saves. The Bulldogs proved their abilities and are one step closer to securing a first place title in the SCC. During a rescheduled game, the Bulldogs played Dartmouth and won 12-11. In the first half, Old Rochester led 9-5, but the Indians made a slight comeback in the third quarter and advanced the score to 10-8. However, the Bulldogs persisted and finished the game with a win. For the third game of the week, Goguen was the leading scorer with six goals and three assists. Additionally, he reached his 200th career goal, the first person in school history to accomplish this feat. Freshman attackman McCain had two goals and one assist. Four players – Saltmarsh, Tirrell, Lorenz, and Lunn – each obtained a goal. Combined with the aggressive offense, the Old Rochester defense stood out by minimizing the number of shots the Indians were able to take. Also, the defense managed to clear many saved shots to return the ball to the offense. The Bulldogs are now 7-1 overall.

Girls’ and Boys’ Track: Both the girls’ and boys’ track teams participated in a tri-meet against Wareham and Apponequet last week and both accomplished a win. The Lady Bulldogs beat Wareham 83-53 and Apponequet 98-38. Madisen Martin, Avery Nugent, and Meg Hughes all performed exceptionally to lead their team to a victory. Martin won the javelin (97-9) and completed the 400 meters with a personal best of 62.2 seconds. Nugent won the 800 meters (2:35) and two-mile (13:06). Hughes recorded her personal best in the mile with a time of 5 minutes and 28 seconds. The boys’ track team also triumphed over Wareham and Apponequet winning 106-30 and 87-46, respectively. Danny Renwick and Eli Spevak both became double winners. Renwick came in first place for the high jump (6-4), 400 meter hurdles (58.5), and the 200 meters (23.2). Spevak won the long jump (18-8) and the triple jump (39-01.50). The Bulldogs managed to win eleven out of the sixteen different events. Other contributions came from Harry Smith who won the javelin (159-8) and the 100 meter hurdles (14.9). Evan Tilley came in first place in the two-mile (11:06.2) and Adam Silvia in the 800 meters (2:09).

Boys’ Tennis: The Old Rochester boys’ tennis team faced Dartmouth this past week and won 4-1. At first singles, Sam Pasquill was the only loss of the day (2-6, 0-6). Alex Bilodeau conquered his opponent at second singles. Both doubles teams accomplished wins. Maxx Wolski and Caleb Jagoda became an unbeatable opponent for the Indians at first doubles. At the same time, Geoffrey Noonan and Ray Williams proved to put up a strong battle and beat their opponents at second doubles. At third singles, Jahn Pothier won “the match of the day” by finishing off the match 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4). The Bulldogs remain undefeated at 7-0 for the season so far.

Baseball: Baseball opened the week with a huge win over Wareham 6-1. Dave Arruda led the team by striking out five Wareham players and only allowing four hits. The Vikings could not get off one hit in the last four innings of the game. Will Hopkins dominated the game with his three hits. Noah Strawn and Chris Labelle each had two. Within five innings, the Bulldogs got off four runs. Coming off an easy win, Old Rochester thrived against a more challenging opponent, beating Apponequet 4-1. Michael Kenefick played the first six innings and only allowed the Lakers one run. Arruda shutout Apponequet while pitching in the final inning. Hopkins led the Bulldogs offense by hitting a single and a double, and scoring twice. Old Rochester added two runs in the final inning to finish off the game. The Bulldogs’ record advanced to 4-3, 4-2.

By Alexandra Hulsebosch