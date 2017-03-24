Injured ORR Boys’ Hockey Team Falls Short at States

Averaging over six goals per game, the Old Rochester Regional High School boys’ hockey team made it clear they were the top Division 3 South program this season.

The Bulldogs (24-4-0) earned their spot in the State Championship on Sunday, March 19 at TD Garden against undefeated Shrewsbury, but ultimately they took a 3-1 loss to the significantly larger Central Massachusetts program.

“It’s a Division 1 team that’s fully loaded with no injuries,” Bulldogs Head Coach Eric Labonte said of his opponent. “Even if we were fully healthy, I think they’re a bit too much for us.”

By that, Labonte means that Shrewsbury High’s enrollment of over 1,600 students would make them a Division 1 team if they were located in Eastern Massachusetts. Instead, only Division 3 hockey exists in Central Massachusetts, so Shrewsbury is in the smaller bracket despite being a larger school.

As aforementioned, depth was another issue for the Bulldogs. They skated just three defensemen against Shrewsbury and junior Evan Stanley got hurt in the first period, adding to the team’s misfortune as they were already without his classmate and fellow defenseman, Zak Labonte. In Stanley’s place, eighth-grader Sam Parks stepped up and saw significant ice time.

By contrast, depth was an asset for Shrewsbury.

“They were running three lines and five defensemen,” Labonte said of his foe. “We were out there with Band-Aids on trying to make it work. We got run down.”

On the ice, one major problem the Bulldogs ran into was Shrewsbury’s tough defense. Throughout the season, their opponent allowed a meager 28 goals in 24 games and had eight shutouts.

In the first two periods, the Bulldogs could not muster anything on the attack, but a minute into the third period, senior forward Sam Henrie changed that. He flipped one up into the back of Shrewsbury’s net; it was his 40th goal of the season.

“He’s been doing that all year for us,” Labonte said of Henrie. “He’s the first one in on the forecheck. He’s basically been a one-man forecheck. He uses the body and comes up with the puck.”

Senior forward Noah Strawn (44 goals, 48 assists) was the Bulldogs other top scorer. Albeit the two forwards put up nearly half of their team’s goals this past season, Labonte credited senior defenseman Landon Goguen (19 goals, 39 assists) for setting up his team’s offensive success.

“He’s a one-man breakout,” Labonte said of the defenseman. “He’s probably the most patient, smartest kid I’ve ever coached in 23 years of high school hockey. He can shoot the puck from the point. He’s real patient with the puck and you can’t have a breakout without the defensemen leading it. He’s been spectacular for us all year.”

While the game itself did not go the way they wanted it to, the Bulldogs did appreciate the priceless opportunity to play hockey at TD Garden.

“It’s what every kid wants,” junior forward Tayber Labonte said. “It’s the place to be. The Bruins skate on the ice, so it’s the ice you want to skate on. It’s awesome.”

The Bulldogs lose five seniors to graduation, which might not be a particularly large number, but they are losing a handful of high-quality players. In addition to Strawn, Henrie and Goguen, the Bulldogs will lose forward Ryan Labonte (11 goals, 16 assists) and goaltender Chase Cunningham (1.57 goals allowed per game, four shutouts), who were seniors this season.

“I love them all,” Tayber Labonte said. “They’re great guys and I’m friends with all of them. I’ve known Sam and Lan since I was two years old. It’s just tough to watch them leave.”

