Grades K-2 Learn to Play Basketball

In this class, instructors will focus on fundamentals of the game of basketball and basics of dribbling, passing, shooting, defense, and of course teamwork. Participants will also have the opportunity to play smaller games with adaptive nets. The program runs Saturdays beginning January 17, 2017 and runs through March 4, 2017. It is designed for beginner players or players in grades K-2. Classes take place at Sippican School Gymnasium. Cost for participants is $75 for 8 instructional weeks and includes a participant T-shirt. You may register online at www.marionrecreation.com or by mailing in a paper registration form to Marion Recreation, 13 Atlantis Drive, Marion, MA 02738. You do not need to live in Marion to attend this clinic. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Marion Recreation at 774-217-8355 or info@marionrecreation.com.