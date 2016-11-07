Girls’ and Boys’ Cross Country SCC Champions

Here is a look at the eighth week of official scheduled games for Old Rochester Regional High School fall athletics.

Girls’ Cross Country: The South Coast Conference Championship meet was held on Saturday at the Wrentham Development Center and out of seven schools that competed, the Bulldogs came out on top with a score of 30 points. Avery Nugent (20:39), Madisen Martins (20:53) and Madi Sheub (21:13) took second, third and fourth places in the meet to lead the girls to victory. Riley Shaughnessy (sixth, 21:20) and Claire Noble-Shriver (15th, 22:31) also contributed to the Bulldogs win to make them undefeated South Coast Conference Champions.

Boys’ Cross Country: The boys also competed in the SCC championship meet on Saturday and, just like the girls, they swept the competition. Runners such as Evan Tilley (third, 17:38), Adam Silvia (fourth, 17:50), Geoffrey Noonan (sixth, 17:57) and James Goulart (11th, 18:09) led the Bulldogs to winning their first SCC title since 2000.

Field Hockey: The girls had a great week to finish off their regular season. On Monday, they faced Somerset Berkley in an intense scoreless game of 0-0. Gates Tenerowitz had an amazing game in net for the Bulldogs with some key saves to keep the girls in it. Despite the scoreless game, the girls were able to put three in the back of the net on Friday in their last regular season game against Dartmouth. The final outcome was 3-0 with goals from Arissa Francis (2), and Sophia Church.

Volleyball: The girls’ volleyball team played their last three games of the season this week against some tough teams. Unfortunately, the girls lost their first two games on Monday and Wednesday against Case and New Bedford, but they redeemed themselves on Thursday with a win against Sturgis West. The Lady Bulldogs won three out of the three sets with good efforts from Emma Collings and Natalia Wierzbicki to end the season on a high note.

Boys’ Soccer: The boys started off the week strong with a 2-1 win against Case on Monday. Ben Lafrance and Pat Cummings scored the goals for the Bulldogs with assists from Tim Dix and Alex Souza. Thomas Browning also had a notable game, which led the Bulldogs to the win. On Wednesday, the boys played in a scoreless game against Apponequet, and they ended up with another tie on Thursday against Cape Cod Regional Tech. Unfortunately on Saturday, the Bulldogs lost by one goal (1-0) to Bishop Stang to make the Bulldogs 6-8-6 in the regular season.

Girls Soccer: On Monday, the girls faced Case with a 6-0 victory. Katelyn Bindas, Jillian Kutash, Meg Hughes, Mary Butler, Maddie Cooney and Ava Ciffolillo each put one in net for the Bulldogs to take the win. The girls claimed another victory on Tuesday against Diman Regional Voc-Tech with a score of 3-1. Unfortunately, they lost Wednesday’s game against New Bedford 7-1 and Saturday’s game against Dighton Rehoboth 1-0.

Football: In the Division 3 South Quarterfinals, tough competitor Dighton-Rehoboth gave the Bulldogs their first loss of the season with a score of 27-0. The Bulldogs had seven turnovers that cost them the game.

Below are the overall fall team records, followed by the conference records in wins, losses, and ties as of October 30.

Volleyball: (10-11-0) (1-18-0); Field Hockey: (10-4-4) (9-4-2); Girls’ Soccer: (13-4-1) (10-4-1); Boys’ Soccer: (6-7-5) (5-6-4); Golf: (12-3-0) (12-3-0); Girls’ Cross Country: (9-0-0) (7-0-0); Boys’ Cross Country: (9-0-0) (7-0-0); Football: (7-1-0) (7-0-0).

By Kaitlin Kelley