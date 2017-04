Gateway Youth Hockey Gladiators – the most reasonably-priced youth hockey league in southeastern Massachusetts – is looking to fill a few roster holes for the upcoming season, from the younger divisions like Mite (7-8), Squirt (9-10) and Pee Wee (11-12) to Bantam (13-14) and Middle School. If you are interested in joining a winning team – both the Squirts and the Pee Wee Gladiators won the championships this year – please reach out to Quirino doCanto at qdocanto@msn.com.