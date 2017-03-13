Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: The Gladiator Squirts closed out the regular season on Saturday with an 8-1 win over Plymouth Red. After falling behind 1-0 early in the first, the Gladiators got going with Brayden Hathon finding the back of the net on a feed from Liz Kilpatrick midway through the first period. Patrick Tripp, on a wrist shot from the point, gave the Gladiators a 2-1 lead one minute later and the Gladiators never looked back. Ben Hebbel and Thomas Carrico added goals in the first to end the period with a 4-1 lead. The Gladiators extended the lead in the second period on goals from Brayden Cannon, Patrick Duggan and Hebbel. In the closing period, Cannon added his second of the game to extend the score to 8-1. In net, Ryan Killion stopped 11 of 12 shots for the win.

Pee Wees: On Sunday, the Gateway Gladiator Pee Wees faced Norwood. In the first period, Ty Reberio put Gateway on the board with assist from Matthew Paling. Matthew Stone would soon add a point assisted from Nathan Riberio, and Rebeiro would add an unassisted goal before the period was through. In the second, Rebeiro added another unassisted goal, earning an early hat trick. In the third period, Paling scored a goal assisted from Lucas Demoranville, earning Gateway a 5-0 win. Off to the Playoffs!