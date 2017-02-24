Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: The Gladiator Squirts faced off against Braintree on Sunday. The Gladiators came out flying and skated away with a 9-3 win. Returning to net after a three-week hiatus, Ryan Killion was a rock stopping 13 of 16 shots. On offense, Brayden Cannon and Tommy Clavell each netted four goals with Brayden Hathon adding the ninth. Supporting the scoring with assists were Bree Killion (2), Patrick Duggan (2), Mike Brown (1), Liz Kilpatrick (1), Ben Hebbel (1), Pat Tripp (1) and Kevin Place (1).

Pee Wees: Gateway Pee Wees faced Duxbury on Sunday. In the first period, Thomas Leger put Gateway on the board unassisted. Ty Rebeiro put one in with an assist from Matthew Stone, and Joe Urnek added a goal with an assist from Matthew Paling. In the second, Rebeiro and Paling both added unassisted goals and Rebeiro also put in another assisted by Urnek, securing the hat trick. Duxbury was able to keep Gateway from scoring in the third but was unable to score themselves, giving Ryker King a 6-0 shut-out.

Bantams: The Gladiator Bantam team played short-handed on Sunday and it showed in a 6-1 loss to the Canal Sharks. With only ten players at the start of the game, the Gladiators kept it close through one and a half periods. Trailing 2-0 going early in the second period, the Gladiators got on the board when Tyler Lovendale took a pass from Quirino doCanto and beat the goalie. Unfortunately, that was the closest they got and fatigue set in. Canal took advantage of the short bench and scored four more goals. Alex DeMarco did all he could in net, but the Sharks were just too much.