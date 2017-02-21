Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: The Gladiator Squirts rebounded from last weekend’s loss with an 11-0 win over the Cyclones on Sunday. Down three players, the Gladiators played hard throughout the game. Brayden Cannon led the Gladiators with an all-out offensive attack resulting in five goals and three assists. Thomas Carrico (2 goals & 2 assists), Liz Kilpatrick (2 goals & 2 assists), Patrick Duggan (1 goal & 2 assists) and Ben Hebbel (1 goal & 2 assists) all contributed in the scoring attack. The remaining Gladiators – Brayden Hathon (2), Pat Tripp (2), Kevin Place and Mike Brown – all contributed with assists. In net, Nate Wilson recorded the shutout with 12 saves.

Bantams: The Gladiators Bantam team got back to winning this week, beating Milton 4-1. Quirino doCanto started the scoring less than a minute into the game, beating the Milton goalie after stealing a pass. Tyler Lovendale scored the next two goals, both on some nice passing from Robert Maloney and doCanto. The last goal was scored by doCanto, set up by Maloney and Lovendale. Alex DeMarco played well in net, making 19 saves.