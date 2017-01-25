Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: On January 14, after a back-and-forth first period with no scoring, the Gladiators got going at the midway point of the second period. Brayden Hathon scored on a feed from Brayden Cannon to put the Gladiators up 1-0. The Coastal Stars responded with a quick goal, but the Gladiators fought back 19 seconds later with a goal from Ben Hebbel on a break-out pass from Mike Brown. Up 2-1, the team took off with goals from Tommy Clavell, Liz Kilpatrick, Cannon, Pat Tripp and a second from Hebbel. Setting up goals for the Gladiators were Bree Killion (2), Kilpatrick (2), Tripp (2), Hathon, Clavell and Kevin Place. In net, Nate Wilson played strong, stopping 23 shots in the 7-1 win.

On Saturday, January 21, the Gladiator Squirts beat the Seahawks 5-0. Hathon got the scoring started on a feed from Kilpatrick late in the first. The second period was packed with opportunity for the Gladiators, and Cannon and Clavell each put one in to extend the lead to 3-0. In the third period, John Goll and Clavell added a goal each to secure the win. In net, Ryan Killion stopped all 12 shots he faced.

Pee Wees: On Sunday, January 15, the Gateway Pee Wee Gladiators battled Norwood, ending in a 10-2 win for the Gladiators. The first period was tight with only Ty Rebeiro scoring unassisted. The second period would prove to be a different story. Rebeiro would score two more goals, completing an early hat trick, with assists coming from Matthew Paling and Lucas DeMoranville. Nathan Ribeiro also scored, assisted by Brady Kidney. Paling hit the twine himself with assist by Rebeiro, Thomas Leger scored an unassisted goal and Joe Urnek added a goal assisted by Paling. In the third period, Norwood poured on the pressure, but Ribeiro scored again, assisted by Kidney. Paling came in with another assisted from DeMoranville and Urnek added his second of the night also assisted by DeMoranville, ending the game with a 10-2 Gateway win.

On Saturday, January 21, Gateway Pee Wee Gladiators faced a tough adversary in the Cyclones. Gateway skated hard until the third period when they were up 3-1, but lost their legs and the Cyclones were able to get two quick goals ending the game in a 3-3 tie. On Sunday, the Gateway Pee Wee Gladiators changed their pace against the Seahawks. In the first, Rebeiro and Ribeiro put points up. In the second period, Rebeiro and Leger cleared the net making the score 4-0. In the third frame, Rebeiro completed his hat trick assisted by Kidney. Paling had a point and Ribeiro added his second of the game, ending with a 7-0 win for Gateway.

Bantams: The Gladiators Bantam team kept up their winning ways this past Saturday, January 21, knocking off the Canal Sharks 4-1. Quirino doCanto started the scoring less than a minute into the game, assisted by Tyler Lovendale and Will Goldman. Canal tied the score late in the first period, but Lovendale would take a feed from doCanto and beat the goalie, also assisting was Goldman again. The score remained that way until doCanto found Robert Maloney in front of the net and Maloney snuck it past the goalie. Goldman finished out the scoring when doCanto found him open at the blue line; Goldman took a slap shot that deflected of a Shark defender and past the goalie. Alex DeMarco played amazing in net, saving 43 of the 44 shots he faced.