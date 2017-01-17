Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: On Saturday, the Gladiator Squirts kicked off the weekend with an early morning win against Milton 9-1. The Gladiators took a while to get going, but late in the first period Brayden Cannon opened the scoring on a pass from Ben Hebbel and Tommy Clavell. Hebbel added a goal on a rebound to close out the first period with a 2-0 lead. The Gladiators dominated the next two periods with goals from Liz Kilpatrick (2), Clavell (2), Cannon, Brayden Hathon and Pat Tripp. Assists were plentiful as the team displayed a true team effort with strong passing all around. In net, Ryan Killion stopped eight of the nine shots he faced.

Pee Wees: On Saturday, January 7, the Gateway Gladiators Pee Wees faced Duxbury. The first period was a back-and-forth affair with a number of shots taken but nothing reflected on the scoresheet with Ty Rebeiro ringing one off the post that echoed through the rink. In the second period, Joe Urnek found the back of the net assisted by Rebeiro. Thomas Leger also scored with an assist from Nathan Ribeiro. In the third period, Rebeiro scored unassisted as did Ribeiro, and Urnek added his second goal of the night assisted by Rebeiro, securing the 5-0 Gateway win.

On Sunday, January 8, Gateway Pee Wee Gladiators took home their second win of the weekend, this time against the Coastal Stars. In the first period, Ribeiro put Gateway on the board with an unassisted goal. Rebeiro added another goal assisted from Urnek and Ribeiro. In the second period, Rebeiro came in with a goal assisted by Leger. In the third, Ribeiro put in another unassisted goal and closed the game out 4-0. Defense Sean Pollock, Lucas DeMoranville, Matthew Paling, and Leger played hard. Goalie Ryker King made key saves.

Bantams: After a two-week hiatus, the Gateway Gladiator Bantams took the ice again and skated away with 5-0 victory against Milton. Tyler Lovendale got the scoring started, just nine seconds into the game, taking a faceoff pass from Quirino doCanto to beat the goalie with a hard wrist shot. The second goal of the game was scored two minutes later when doCanto took a feed from Lovendale and Stephen Old to beat the goalie again. Jack Martins scored unassisted to make it 3-0, just over a minute later. Martins finished out the scoring in the first, assisted by Will Goldman. Three minutes into the third period, while short handed, doCanto stole the puck, and beat two Milton players and then the goalie, making it 5-0. Alex DeMarco played great in net, making 28 saves.