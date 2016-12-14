Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: On Saturday, December 3, the Squirts fought off Plymouth Red for a 3-0 win. The win was anchored by Ryan Killion in net and the strong defensive play of Pat Tripp, Bree Killion, Mike Brown and John Goll. The offensive attack was balanced and all contributed to the three goals. On Sunday, the Squirts faced off with the Lower Cape Squirt A team in a state play down game. Although the team played great, they suffered a heartbreaking 5-0 loss. The entire team played their best game of the season. On Sunday, December 11, the team got back to league play skating past Plymouth Green 10-2. After a slow start, Tripp opened up the scoring on a feed from Kevin Place. Place followed up with a goal on a feed from Brayden Cannon. Cannon closed out the first with an unassisted effort to make it 3-0. The second period opened with two goals from Tommy Clavell, both assisted from Ben Hebbel and Liz Kilpatrick. Cannon, Clavell, Hebbel, Tripp and Goll all added goals in the win.

PeeWees: Gateway Gladiators PeeWees played Norwood early Saturday. In the first period, Nathan Ribeiro began the scoring for Gateway with an assist by Matthew Paling. Ribeiro came back later to score again, assisted by Jacob Hebbel. In the second period, Brady Kidney put one in with assist from Hebbel. Paling added an unassisted goal. In the third, Ty Rebeiro added an unassisted point. Paling made another unassisted and Ribeiro came in with another shot putting it past the goalie, assisted by Lucas DeMoranville, securing the hat trick for Ribeiro and ending the game with the score of 7-1.

Gateway Gladiators PeeWees played their second early morning game of the weekend on Sunday, facing Pembroke. Rebeiro was able to get Gateway on the board shortly after the first faceoff with the assist credited to Ribeiro. It was a back and forth game into the second where Pembroke scored against first-time goalie Paling. Both teams kept the puck moving end to end leading into the third period. Rebeiro found the net with an assist by Sean Pollock and Connor MacLeod. Ribeiro made a diving backhand shot and scored with the pass coming from Matthew Stone. Rebeiro made two unassisted goals – his third and fourth of the night – ending the game with a 5-1 win for Gateway.

Bantams: The Gladiator Bantam team won again this week against a tough Weymouth team, 4-2. Quirino doCanto put the Gladiators on the board first, with an unassisted goal, just two minutes into the game. Weymouth tied the score late in the first period, but doCanto added his second of the period to make it 2-1, assisted on the goal by Robert Maloney and Austin Fleming. The play went back and forth until Weymouth scored their second goal late in the second period. Once again, doCanto scored assisted by Fleming, giving the Gladiators a one-goal lead. The score remained that way until doCanto got his fourth goal of the game, assisted again by Fleming and Maloney. Alex DeMarco played well in net, once again, making 14 saves.