Gateway Youth Hockey

PeeWees: Gateway Gladiator PeeWees dominated the Coastal Stars on Sunday, winning 6-0 last weekend. In the first period, Matthew Paling started the scoring for Gateway with assist from Jacob Hebbel. Paling came back to add another with assists from Lucy Murphy and Sean Pollock. In the second period, Ty Rebeiro put in an unassisted goal. Nathan Ribeiro got one past the goalie with an assist from Paling. Paling then secured the hat trick with assist by Pollock. In the third, Paling scored his fourth of the night with an assist from Ribeiro. Ryker King made some key saves to secure the shut-out.

The Gateway Gladiators PeeWees faced Duxbury on Saturday, securing a 5-1 win. In the first period, Rebeiro started the scoring with an unassisted goal. Paling would also score with assists from Rebeiro and Hebbel. In the second period, Gateway, with excellent passing, struck again with a second goal by Rebeiro with assist by Thomas Leger. Rebeiro secured a hat trick later in the second with assist from Paling and Joe Urnek. In the third, Rebeiro added his fourth goal of the night with assists from Brady Kidney and Paling.

On Sunday, Gateway Gladiators then played against the Seahawks, earning their second win of the weekend 7-1. In the first period, Rebeiro put in an unassisted goal, and Paling added one assisted by Rebeiro. In the second, Ribeiro got an unassisted goal and Paling put in another assisted by Rebeiro. Paling would complete the hat trick by the end of the second period. In the third period, Rebeiro scored another unassisted goal and Urnek added the final goal with an assist from Matthew Stone. King had a great game, making some impressive glove saves.

Bantams: The Gateway Gladiators Bantam team traveled to Foxboro this weekend for the Goblet Tournament. They played up a division and certainly held their own against their competition; however, they lost the first game of the tournament to Walpole Express. They couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead late in the third period, eventually losing on a shot that trickled in after the referee blew his whistle. The Gladiators turned the tables around in their second game, beating Franklin 8-5. They then won their third game 5-2 over the Ice Cats Hockey Club. In the semi-final game, it seemed as though the Gladiators had spent all of their energy in their two wins. The fell behind early in the first, and never could quite get it going, losing again to Walpole Express 4-2. Overall in the tournament for scoring, Quirino doCanto led the way with 12 goals and 3 assists, Tyler Lovendale had 2 goals and 8 assists, Robert Maloney had 1 goal and 7 assists, Jack Martins had 1 goal and 2 assists, and Christian Araujo had 1 goal & 1 assist. Mike Parker also scored his first goal of the season during the tournament. The real story of the tournament was goal-tender Alex DeMarco, who played remarkably well, facing 164 shots and only allowing 15 goals, finishing with a staggering 149 saves over four games.