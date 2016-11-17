Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: The Gateway Squirts improved to 15-0 with two wins this weekend. On Saturday, the Squirts faced Walpole Express and won 7-2. Walpole challenged the Gladiators from the start and forced the Gladiators to spread out and play solid hockey. Kevin Place got the Gladiators on the board first with a pass from Tommy Clavell midway through the first period. Clavell followed up the next shift with a goal of his own on a feed from Braydon Hathon and Liz Kilpatrick. In the second period, the team really got going with two goals from Ben Hebbel, one goal from Brayden Cannon and one goal from Patrick Duggan. Hebbel added one goal in the third for his hat trick. In net, Ryan Killion stopped 18 of 20 shots.

On Sunday morning, the Squirts were shorthanded facing off against Plymouth Green but were still able to skate to a 5-0 win. In a game that was much closer than the score represents, the team fought back and forth for 36 minutes. Kilpatrick feeding Clavell turned out to be the winning combination for the Gladiators as Kilpatrick was able to feed Clavell four times resulting in four assists for Kilpatrick and four goals for Clavell. Cannon showed off his wrist shot with a rocket late in the game for an unassisted goal. In net, Killion put up a shutout, stopping all 19 shots he faced.

PeeWees: Gateway Gladiators PeeWees faced S.C. Cyclones on Saturday. Both teams came to play, and the puck was end to end for most of the first period. Ty Rebeiro was able to put one up for Gateway late in the first unassisted. In the second period, Matthew Paling scored assisted by Joe Urnek. Up 2-0 going into the third, Gateway was confident they had this one, with Rebeiro adding another goal unassisted. Lucy Murphy also put one in with assist by Thomas Leger. The Cyclones put two quick ones by Ryker King to make the score 4-2, but Gateway’s Connor MacLeod tallied one with assist from Rebeiro to give Gateway the win 5-2.

On Sunday, Gladiators PeeWees faced Hanover. Hanover played a different game than last weekend, and Gateway wasn’t ready. Down by two late in the first, Gateway’s Nathan Ribeiro was able to put the only goal of the game in for Gateway with assists from Paling and Rebeiro. The second period was scoreless for both teams. In the third, Hanover put another in to give them the win 3-1.

Bantams: The Gateway Gladiators Bantam team kept their win streak alive this week, with a 7-0 victory over the Taunton Brewins on Saturday. The Gladiators got a little luck early in the first as a shot by Will Goldman was deflected in by a Brewins’ defender, with the assist going to Quirino doCanto. The second goal came from hard work and was scored after an end-to-end rush by Livia Fryer, scoring her first goal of the season. Tyler Lovendale joined in on the scoring, putting in a loose puck, assisted by Bailey Tieu. Zachary Barris rounded off the scoring for the first period, assisted by line mates Ethan Carpentier and Mike Parker. The score remained 4-0 until late in the third period, when Jack Martins scored, assisted by Luke Mello. Robert Maloney added two goals, the first on some nice passing from Lovendale and doCanto, while doCanto and Matt Cadieux assisted on his second goal. Alex DeMarco played strong in net, making nine saves to secure the shutout.

Midgets: The Gladiators Midget squad got back in the win column this week with a 4-0 win over the Brockton Cyclones on Sunday. Peter Pimental opened up the scoring, putting home a rebound from a Jared Westgate shot; Zack Lovendale also assisted on the play. Tyler Lovendale made the score 2-0 in the second period, with assists going to Quirino doCanto and Matt Youlden. Westgate also got himself in the goal column, when he beat the goalie after a pass from Alex Hathaway. Lovendale scored his second goal of the game, when he and doCanto completed a nice give-and-go pass to beat the goalie. Steven Strachan and Alex DeMarco earned the shutout as they shared time in the net.