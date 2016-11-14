Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: The Gladiator Squirts beat the Seahawks 9-0 on Saturday morning. The Gladiators were led on offense by Ben Hebbel (3 goals), Tommy Clavell (3 goals), Brayden Hathon (2 goals), and Liz Kilpatrick (1 goals, 3 assists). The nine goals were the result of strong passing all around. Assisting on goals for the Gladiators were Patrick Duggan (3), Kevin Place (2), Pat Tripp (2), John Goll (1), Brayden Cannon (1) and Thomas Carrico (1). In net, Nate Wilson stopped 16 shots for the shutout.

PeeWees: Gateway Gladiators PeeWees hosted Y. D. Dolphins on Friday for their State playdown game. Y. D. brought its own brand of fire to the game and although Gateway skated hard and tried to get the passes in, it was not to be this night. Gateway headed into the third period down 8-0, and midway through the final frame, Ty Rebeiro was able to add two unassisted goals, but Y. D. would go on to add two of their own, defeating the Gladiator PeeWees 10-2.

On Saturday, the Gladiators PeeWees matched up against Hanover. The first period started rocky with Gateway still reeling from the loss the night before. In the second period, they found their feet with Matthew Paling putting Gateway on the board with an unassisted goal. Rebeiro added another goal, assisted by Joe Urnek; Nathan Ribeiro also scored with assist by Paling, and Urnek got one by with assist from Sean Pollock. Heading into the third period, the score sat at 4-4 with Gateway knowing they had to heat things up. Pollock added a goal with assist from Ribeiro, Rebeiro put another goal in assisted by Pollock, and both Paling and Rebeiro put in an unassisted goal each, giving Gateway the win 8-4.

On Sunday, the Gateway Gladiators PeeWees played one of their best games with great communication and passing, showing true teamwork. First period scorers were Rebeiro with assists by Paling and Thomas Leger, Paling with assists by Urnek and Rebeiro, Rebeiro unassisted, Ribeiro with an assist by Pollock, and Rebeiro scoring again with an assist by Urnek. And the second period proved to be just as powerful as the first. Jacob Hebbel, Lucas DeMoranville, and Brady Kidney were strong in defense every shift. Scoring in the second frame were Urnek with an assist by Paling, Matthew Stone with assists from Ribeiro and Pollock, Rebeiro with an assist by Ribeiro, Paling scoring two unassisted, and Pollock with assists by DeMoranville and Urnek. In the third period, Pembroke put the pressure on making Gateway unable to score. The final score was 12-0 giving Ryker King a shut-out and well played game in net.

Bantams: The Gateway Gladiators Bantams picked up their tenth win of the season, 7-2, against Weymouth on Saturday. Weymouth jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before Alex DeMarco shut the door on them. Just 11 seconds after Weymouth scored their second goal, Tyler Lovendale scored his first goal on the night, with assists going to Robert Maloney and Quirino doCanto. The same three would combine for Lovendale’s second goal of the night with less than two minutes remaining in the first period. The score was 2-2 after the first period, but Lovendale changed that, scoring his third goal, assisted by doCanto again. Jack Martins joined in on the scoring a few minutes later, assisted by Ethan Carpentier. Maloney would finish off the scoring in the second period, stuffing in a rebound, with assists going to doCanto and Lovendale. The score remained 5-2 until three minutes were left in the game, when Austin Fleming snuck one by the goalie, assisted by Christian Araujo and doCanto. Lovendale would finish the scoring with his fourth of the night, assisted once again by Maloney and doCanto. DeMarco finished the night with 11 saves in the 7-2 win.