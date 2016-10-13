Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: The Gladiator Squirts continued their undefeated season with a 4-0 win against Norwood on Sunday. The Gladiators struggled to get going, but led by the strong defensive play of Mike Brown and John Goll, the Gladiators were able to hold off the Norwood attack until the offense got going. The offense was led by three goals and one assist from Tommy Clavell with support from Brayden Hathon (3 assists), Brayden Cannon (1 goal), Brown (1 assist) and Liz Kilpatrick (2 assists). In net, Nate Wilson got the win, stopping all 24 shots he faced including a spectacular glove save late in the second period.

Bantams: The Gateway Gladiator Bantams took the ice on Saturday wearing their new pink jerseys in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The team took a little while to get going, but in the end they got the win against a tough Coastal Stars team, 6-1. The Stars got on the board first, scoring the only goal of the first period, about halfway into the period. The Gladiators had many chances, but just couldn’t get one by the Stars’ goalie until five minutes into the second period when Matt Cadieux got a pass from Ethan Carpentier, beat the defenseman, and snuck one under the arm of the goalie. Tyler Lovendale would break the tie, just 16 seconds later, on an assist from Quirino doCanto. Lovendale would add his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in the period, stuffing home a rebound off a doCanto shot. The scoring for the period wasn’t done though, when Will Goldman took a wrist shot from just inside the blue line, and it snuck by the goalie, with the assist going to Liv Fryer. The score remained that way until late in the third period when the Gladiators scored two short-handed goals – the first by doCanto assisted by Lovendale, and the second by Lovendale from doCanto returning the favor. The Gladiators Bantam team will continue to wear their pink jerseys for at least the month of October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.