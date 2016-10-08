Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: The Gladiator Squirts continued their strong start to the season with an 8-1 win over Barnstable on Sunday. Nate Wilson played net and stopped 18 of 19 shots. The offensive attack was led by Brayden Cannon and Tommy Clavell, who both had hat tricks. Liz Kilpatrick(1G, 1A) and Patrick Duggan(1G, 1A) also contributed to the scoring. Kevin Place had a strong defensive effort and contributed with assist.

Bantams: The Gladiator Bantams remained undefeated on the year, beating WHK 6-0. It was a one-sided game, with the Gladiators only giving up two shots on goal. The scoring started just a minute and a half into the first period when Zach Barris scored his first goal of the season, on a one timer, assisted by Will Goldman. A few minutes later, Tyler Lovendale scored an unassisted goal that bounced off the WHK defenseman and passed the goalie. Less than a minute later, Quirino doCanto beat the goalie top shelf, making it 3-0 on an assist from Christian Araujo. Austin Fleming then scored his first goal of the season on a feed from Luke Mello. Matt Cadieux would finish off the scoring of the first period, with assists going to Liv Fryer and doCanto. The Gladiators then took the foot off the gas pedal and began to work on passing. They would add one more goal at the end of the third period, as Cadieux got his second goal of the game, assisted by Lovendale. It was a good team effort, with everyone stepping up.

Midgets: The Gateway Midgets team suffered a tough 5-2 loss at the hands of the Canal Sharks. Goalie Steven Strachan did all he could to keep the Gladiators in the game, making 28 saves. Canal got on the board first, scoring early in the first period, but Jared Westgate would tie it up on a feed from Cam Alden. The score would remain that way until early in the second when Canal scored again, twice. Westgate would put in his second goal of the day, getting a pass in the slot from Robert Ramsay. Jackson St. Don also assisted on the goal. That was as close as the Gladiators would get, as Canal pulled away, putting in two more goals.