Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: The Gateway Gladiator Squirt team faced its toughest game of the season on Sunday. Led by Ryan Killion’s strong play in net, the Gladiators won 5-3 against Whitman, Hanson, Kingston(WHK). The offense was led by Ben Hebbel’s goal and two assists. Also adding to the offense with goals were Braydon Hathon, Liz Kilpatrick, Braydon Cannon and Tommy Clavell. Kevin Place contributed with an assist. The team played hard and was supported by a strong effort from all.

Bantams: The Gateway Gladiator Bantam team opened up their 2016 campaign with a pair of victories. On Saturday, the Gladiators faced off against a tough Weymouth team, coming away with a 7-3 win. Quirino doCanto started the scoring less than a minute into the game on a feed from Tyler Lovendale. Weymouth tied the game, but shortly after that, Jack Martins put one past the goalie on a nice feed from Austin Fleming. doCanto added his second goal of the game at the halfway mark in the first period, assisted by Ethan Carpentier and Robert Maloney. Lovendale then got himself into the goal column scoring his first of two goals on the night, both assisted by doCanto. Matt Cadieux added a goal on a nice shot from just inside the blue line, while Maloney added a goal, assisted by Lovendale. Alex DeMarco had a great game in net, making 20 saves.

In the second game of the weekend for the Bantams, they scored another seven goals, and only gave up two, getting the win against the Canal Sharks. Martins scored the first goal of the game, with assists coming from Christian Araujo and Luke Mello. doCanto would score the next three goals, with assists coming from Cadieux, Will Goldman, and Martins. Martins would add another goal assisted by linemate Fleming. Lovendale scored the final two goals, with doCanto assisting on both, and Bailey Tieu on one of them. Defenseman Liv Fryer also played well in front of netminder DeMarco who made 13 saves on the night.

Midgets: The Gateway Gladiator Midget team played their first game of the season against the Southcoast Panthers and earned a 5-2 victory. Alex Hathaway opened up the scoring as he snuck one by the Panthers’ goalie early in the first period. Quirino doCanto followed up Hathaway with a goal, giving the Gladiators an early 2-0 lead. The Panthers then got within a goal, but not for long as Hathaway put his second goal home, giving the Gladiators another two-goal lead. The Panthers then scored their second goal, but doCanto quickly erased that goal with one of his own. Zack Lovendale added the fifth and final goal, when doCanto fed him with a nice pass out front and Lovendale quickly put it past the Panthers’ goalie. Steven Strachan had a strong game in net, stopping all but two shots he faced.