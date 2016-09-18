Gateway Youth Hockey

Gateway Gladiator Squirts opened the season with a 14-0 win over Hanover. The offense started off strong and never let up. Brayden Cannon, Tom Clavell and Ben Hebbel led the offensive attack with three goals each. Brayden Hathon (2), John Goll (1), Bree Killion (1) and Elizabeth Kilpatrick (1) all contributed to the scoring attack as well. Assists were plentiful as the team came out with a great passing offense led by Hathon (4) and Kilpatrick (2). In net, Ryan Killion played strong, stopping both shots he faced.

The Gladiator Squirts followed up on their Saturday season opening win with an 11-0 win on Sunday morning. In net, Ryan Killion stopped all six shots he faced including a late game onslaught to record his second straight shutout. The offensive attack was led by Clavell’s four goals. Also contributing to the offense were Patrick Tripp (2), Hathon (2), Kilpatrick (2) and Patrick Duggan (1). The entire team contributed with assists and another strong passing attack.