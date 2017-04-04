Gateway Youth Hockey

Pee Wees: Gateway Gladiator Pee Wees faced off against K P Walpole on Saturday for their final game in the Yankee Conference playoffs. In the first period, Matthew Paling started the scoring off with an assist by Ty Rebeiro. In the second period, Rebeiro added an unassisted goal, Nathan Ribeiro tallied thanks to an assist from Rebeiro, and Rebeiro added his second goal of the period assisted by Ribeiro and Joe Urnek. In the final frame, Rebeiro completed his hat trick with an assist by Jacob Hebbel, and then Rebeiro finished the night with an unassisted goal – his fourth on the day – to secure the 6-2 win for Gateway with great efforts from the whole team. Pee Wees are headed to the Championship game this Sunday, April 2, in Pembroke. Time TBD.