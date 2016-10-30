Football Keeps the Streak

Here is a look at the seventh week of official scheduled games for Old Rochester Regional High School fall athletics.

Football: The undefeated Bulldogs (7-0) claimed another win against Durfee (20-12) on Friday. Running back Harry Smith led the Bulldogs with two touchdowns, adding 131 yards to his high school career. In addition, quarterback Cam Hamilton connected with Mike McAllister with a pass and a short run to give to add to their winning streak.

Girls’ Soccer: The girls had a great week defeating two tough opponents. On Monday, the Lady Bulldogs faced Pembroke and outscored them 3-2. Rachel Demmer, KK Bindas and Mary Butler each notched a goal for the Bulldogs with assists from Jillian Kutash, Caroline Murphy, and Maddie Demanche. On Wednesday, the girls gave GNB Voc-Tech their first loss of the season with a 4-1 win. Demanche and Kutash each got a pair of goals to claim the win for the Bulldogs.

Boys’ Soccer: The boys started off the week with a 0-0 tie on Monday against Cape Cod Regional Tech to get their adrenaline running for their game on Wednesday against GNB Voc-Tech. The boys defeated the Bears 3-0 with goals from Michael Barry assisted by Timmy Dix, Alex Souza assisted by Harrison Burke, and Pat Cummings.

Field Hockey: The Lady Bulldogs played in a very close game against Apponequet on Wednesday resulting in a 1-0 loss. Despite the loss, Goalies Riley Goulet and Gates Tenerowitz both had an amazing game in goal. The Lady Bulldogs fought hard throughout the whole game, but unfortunately could not put one in the net. On Friday, the girls won 6-0 over Case to close out their last SCC home game of the season.

Volleyball: The girls’ volleyball team played against their Route 6 rival, Wareham, on Monday winning three out of the four sets played (25-20, 25-17, 20-25, 25-14). Unfortunately, the Bulldogs lost on Wednesday 3-0 to GNB Voc-Tech, and they put up a good effort against Apponequet on Friday, winning two out of the five sets played.

Below are the overall fall team records, followed by the conference records, in wins, losses, and ties as of October 23.

Volleyball: (9-9-0)(0-16-0); Field Hockey: (10-4-3) (8-4-2); Girls’ Soccer: (11-2-2) (8-2-2); Boys’ Soccer: (4-6-3) (4-5-3); Golf: (12-3-0) (12-3-0); Girls’ Cross Country: (9-0-0) (7-0-0); Boys’ Cross Country: (9-0-0) (7-0-0); Football: (7-0-0) (7-0-0).

By Kaitlin Kelley