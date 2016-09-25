Fall Sports Week 2

Here’s a look at the second week of official scheduled games for Old Rochester Regional High School fall athletics.

Football: The Bulldogs had a great 34-14 victory over Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech, on Friday night, bringing the Bulldog’s record to 2-0. Quarterback Cam Hamilton threw for 120 yards, connecting with various players including Harry Smith for two touchdowns, as well as Patrick Saltmarsh. In addition, Mike Mcallister, Kyle Brezinski, and Landon Goguen had notable plays.

Girls’ Soccer: It was yet again another outstanding week for the girls’ soccer team. On Monday, September 12, the girls played Fairhaven and came out with a 6-0 win. Goals were scored by Maddie Cooney (2), Maddie Demanche (2), Ava Ciffilillo and Grace Greany. Caitlyn Kutash was in net with a nice shutout. The Lady Bulldogs claimed another 3-2 victory against Seekonk on Wednesday. Jillain Kutash led the scoring with two goals. Katelyn Bindas also had a goal assisted by Meg Hughes.

Volleyball: The girls’ volleyball team lost 3-0 against Fairhaven on Monday, September 12, but redeemed themselves on Wednesday, September 14, with a 3-1 win against Seekonk. Libby Mitchel had two aces, seven digs, and 21 assists. Emma Collings also contributed with eight aces, 12 digs and four blocks. Natalia Wierzbiki had six kills. The Lady Bulldogs also played Somerset Berkley on Thursday, September 15, with a solid 3-0 win. The score was 25-21, 25-23, 25-23. Mitchel had 19 assists, five digs, and one ace. Collings had seven kills, nine digs, and four aces. Wierzbiki had five kills and one block.

Boys’ Cross Country: The boys played in a tri-meet on Tuesday, September 13, against Bourne and Dighton-Rehoboth. They beat Bourne 15-49 and DR 27-32. Adam Sylvia came in second with a time of 17:55, followed by Evan Tilley who came in fourth with a time of 18:14. Geoffrey Noonan placed sixth (18:18), James Goulart in seventh with a time of 18:24, and Eli Spevack came in eighth at 18:44.

Girls’ Cross Country: The girls’ Cross Country team did amazing, as usual. They claimed a 17-46 victory over Bourne and a 15-49 win over Dighton-Rehoboth. Avery Nugent came in first place with a time of 20:20. Next came Madisen Martin, placing second with a time of 21:15. Maddie Scheub came in third (21:21), Sam Ball placed fifth (21:45) and Riley Shaughnessy came in sixth with a time of 21:43.

Golf: The golf team played in a close match on Tuesday against Dighton-Rehoboth at the Hillside golf course which is a par 35, losing 168-160. The top golfers for ORR were Jason Gamache who shot a 39 for 32 points, Collin Fitzpatrick who shot a 39 for 31 points, and Tyler Mourao who shot a 40 for 28 points. On Thursday, they claimed a 140-71 victory over Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech. They played at Whaling City golf course, which is a par 36. Notable golfers were Fitzpatrick who shot a 38 for 32 points, Gamache who shot a 44 for 23 points, and Russ Noonan who also shot a 44 for 23 points.

Boys’ Soccer: On Monday, the boys’ soccer team played in an action-packed game tying with Fairhaven 1-1. Both goals were scored on a penalty kick. Alex Souza put it in the net for ORR. On Wednesday, the boys lost to Seekonk 2-0, but notable players were Harrison Burke, Pat Cummings, and Thomas Browning. The Bulldogs then played Durfee on Saturday with another tough 3-0 loss.

Field Hockey: The Lady Bulldogs had a great week with three straight wins. First, they faced New Bedford on Monday winning 2-0 with goals from Hannah Ribiero and Kaitlin Kelley. Next they won 2-1 against Seekonk on Wednesday with Ribiero and Kelley scoring again. And to top it off they played Wareham on Friday with a 7-0 victory.

Below are the overall team records in wins, losses, and ties as of September 9.

Football: (2-0-0); Field Hockey: (5-1-0); Girls’ Soccer: (4-0-0); Boys’ Soccer: (0-1-4); Golf: (4-0-1); Volleyball: (2-0-3); Boys’ Cross Country (1-0-0); Girls Cross Country (1-0-0).