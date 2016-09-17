Fall Sports Week 1

Here is a look at the first week of official scheduled games for Old Rochester Regional High School fall athletics.

Golf: The golf team played their third match of the season on Wednesday with an outstanding 165-87 victory against Seekonk. As far as key players, Colin Fitzpatrick shot a 38 for 34 points, Jason Gamache shot a 38 for 32 points, and Alex Henrie shot a 40 for 28 points.

Field Hockey: A solid week for the Lady Bulldogs, tying their first game opener (0-0) against Bourne on Wednesday. Old Rochester had many opportunities to get a goal, but the ball just wasn’t bouncing their way. However, they redeemed themselves by claiming a 2-0 victory against Fairhaven on Friday.

Boys’ Soccer: The boys’ soccer team suffered a tough 3-0 loss against Bourne on Friday. Bourne has a strong team this year, which unfortunately for the Bulldogs, showed during the game.

Girls’ Soccer: The girls’ soccer team had a fantastic week claiming a 5-1 victory over Diman Voc on Wednesday. Goals were scored by Mary Butler (2), Meg Hughes, Maddie Demanche, and Ava Ciffolillo. On Friday, the Lady Bulldogs crushed their opponents with an 8-1 win against Bourne.

Volleyball: Girls’ volleyball had a rough week playing two very tough teams. On Wednesday, they played New Bedford with a tough 3-0 loss. Two days later, they faced Bourne, losing once again 3-0.

Football: In their first game of the season, the Bulldogs clenched a 28-21 win against rival Wareham in the Cranberry Bowl on Friday. Harry Smith led the team to victory with three of the team’s four touchdowns. Cam Hamilton also made his mark on the field scoring on a 32-yard bootleg.

Below are the overall team records in wins, losses, and ties as of September 9.

Football: (1-0-0); Field Hockey: (2-1-0); Girls’ Soccer: (2-0-0); Boys’ Soccer: (0-0-2); Golf: (3-0-0); Volleyball: (0-0-2).

By Kaitlin Kelley